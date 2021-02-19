Helix (HLIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,465.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $235,741.75 and $1,465.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001012 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001462 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,805,505 coins and its circulating supply is 31,679,871 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.