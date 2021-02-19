Hellenic Coin Price Tops $1.66 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $116.15 million and approximately $272,117.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.56 or 0.00426269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

