HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €70.85 ($83.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.91. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €76.90 ($90.47).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

