HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0116

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $3,585.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,671.59 or 0.99896849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.00169218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003408 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,687,949 coins and its circulating supply is 260,552,799 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

