Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of HSIC opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

