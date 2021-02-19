Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Trading 5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) rose 5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 21,160,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 5,100,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Specifically, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $164,910 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEPA. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

