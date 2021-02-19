Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

HRI stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herc by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 250,844 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Herc by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 66,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

