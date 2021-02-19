Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

