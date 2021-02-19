Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Up 8.1% on Strong Earnings

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $78.67 and last traded at $78.56. Approximately 245,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 144,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,468,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Herc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

