Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $1,146,915.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HES traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

