HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Standpoint Research

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) had its price target boosted by Standpoint Research from C$5.60 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Standpoint Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEXO. Cormark lowered their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,296. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

