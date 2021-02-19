HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get HEXO alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.