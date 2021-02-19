Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.61 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

