Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,298.73

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) (LON:HILS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,298.73 ($16.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,312 ($17.14). Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,256 ($16.41), with a volume of 87,885 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,381.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,298.73.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

