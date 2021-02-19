Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) traded down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,301,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,345,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.90 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

