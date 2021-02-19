Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 3,280,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,520,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

