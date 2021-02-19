Hive Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.80 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Hive has a market cap of $124.90 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,979,460 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

