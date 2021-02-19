Holdings A/S Novo Sells 500,000 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 14,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,371. The stock has a market cap of $295.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

