Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) fell 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.69. 5,374,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 2,079,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hologic by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 387,398 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.