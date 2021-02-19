Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) fell 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.43 and last traded at $75.69. 5,374,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 2,079,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hologic by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 387,398 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

