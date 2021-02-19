Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Raymond James

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Shares of HCG stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.62. 98,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,845. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. Home Capital Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.50.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

