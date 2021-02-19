Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

HCG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.50.

TSE HCG traded up C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$31.62. 98,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$32.65.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

