Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMCBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF remained flat at $$24.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

