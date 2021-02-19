Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.89% from the company’s current price.

HMCBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock remained flat at $$24.85 on Friday. 7,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

