HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £28,836 ($37,674.42). Also, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,687.74). Insiders bought a total of 5,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,789 over the last three months.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,041 ($13.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,067.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,171.30.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

