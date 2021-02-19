HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.79 Million

Brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post sales of $32.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $31.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,182. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

