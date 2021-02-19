HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.79 Million

Brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to post sales of $32.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $31.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeTrust Bancshares.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $406,182. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Wall Street brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report sales of $32.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.58 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $31.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $406,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.