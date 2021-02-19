Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $811.06 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $75.23 or 0.00134760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $811.06 million and $86.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00323836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,781,650 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

