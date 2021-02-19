Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) (TSE:HAL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) (TSE:HAL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.55 and traded as high as C$17.42. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (HAL.TO) shares last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 12,195 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.55.

