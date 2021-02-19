Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

