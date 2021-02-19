H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $263.77

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.77 ($3.45) and traded as high as GBX 298.02 ($3.89). H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.81), with a volume of 219,037 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 263.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of £116.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group plc (HAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group plc (HAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.