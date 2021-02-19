Huami (NYSE:HMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.23

Shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 43552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $329.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huami by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huami by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Huami during the third quarter worth $1,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huami by 227.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Huami by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

