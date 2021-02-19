Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at UBS Group

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

