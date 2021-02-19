HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 5%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $543.69 and last traded at $543.49. 554,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 498,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.61.

The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

