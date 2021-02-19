Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,054. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

