Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Given a C$62.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$62.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Cormark upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.30. 2,789,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,054. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.09. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

