Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.45

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.07, with a volume of 2320149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

