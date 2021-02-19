Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.09

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.09 and traded as high as C$9.49. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 1,946,289 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

