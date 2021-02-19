Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.30. 2,789,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,054. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.09.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

