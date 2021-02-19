Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 84258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
