Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 84258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $880,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.