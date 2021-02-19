Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.