Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $12.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

HBM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 171,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

