Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0118

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Humaniq has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $60,774.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.39 or 0.00773369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00042255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00059508 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.66 or 0.04633527 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.