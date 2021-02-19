Humanscape Price Tops $0.0425 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 65% higher against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $21.31 million and approximately $57,601.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

