Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.36. 136,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 94,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HURN. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

