Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.16 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $56.16 million and $908,316.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.98 or 0.00777445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.02 or 0.04648863 BTC.

About Hxro

HXRO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

