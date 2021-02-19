Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of H opened at $78.56 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

