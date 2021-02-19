Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $67.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Macquarie from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.