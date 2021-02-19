Hyman Charles D Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.71. 53,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

