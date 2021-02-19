Hyman Charles D Cuts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,358. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

