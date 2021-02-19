Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $81.84. 81,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

