Hyman Charles D Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

WY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 108,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.